Oyetola, in a statement issued on Sunday in Osogbo by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the amnesty was part of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the inmates were granted amnesty in line with the decision of the Federal Government to decongest custodial centres in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of 2,600 prisoners in the country.

The governor said 17 of the 34 inmates were pardoned by the state government, while the remaining 17 were pardoned by the Federal Government.

Oyetola noted that the inmates were considered for amnesty on grounds of old age, ill health and sentence of three years and above with less than six months left to serve.

He added that inmates with fine of less than N50, 000 and inmates who had spent 75 per cent of their remaining sentences after remission among other conditions were also granted amnesty.

“You will recall that the Federal Government had directed that all custodial centers be decongested to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the county.

“To decongest correctional facilities in Osun, Governor Oyetola has graciously approved the request of the Controller-General of the Correctional Service and granted amnesty to 17 state offenders.

“The Federal Government also granted amnesty to 17 inmates, bringing the number to 34 prisoners who are affected in two custodial centers in Osun.

“But those who were convicted over violent offences like murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping and rape did not benefit from the amnesty,” he said.