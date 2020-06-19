Due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Ogun state, Governor Dapo Abiodun has suspended the plan to reopen religious centres in the state.

The governor said the plan to reopen religious centres in the state on Friday, June 19, 2020, was changed as a result of the surge in the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Abiodun said the decision to continue to ease the lockdown measures in the state was made for the well-being of the residents of the state.

He said, “Consequently, we are confronted with two choices — yield to the demand of those who want the restrictions to be further relaxed or even completely removed, even if this is at variance with the dictates of incontrovertible data analysis and scientific opinion; or tow the path that preserves public health and safety, even if not so popular.

“As a responsible administration, we choose life and the well-being of our citizens and are therefore constrained to take the painful but necessary decision to maintain the current regime of eased lockdown in the meantime.

“We are consequently suspending our initially slated reopening of places of worship.”

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, no case of the pandemic was recorded in the state, but currently, Ogun state has the seventh-highest number of infections with 586 cases.