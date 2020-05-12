Prof. Idris Mohammed, Chairman of the taskforce, said this in Gombe on Tuesday while giving newsmen an update on efforts by the state to combat its spread.

He said that out of the 59 persons discharged, 20 were admitted at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe and the remaining 39 at Kwadon isolation centre in Yamaltu -Deba Local Government Area of the state.

He said that six out of the positive cases were from Adamawa and Borno and their records were handed over to their respective states.

Mohammed said that the taskforce had earlier submitted 1,272 cases out of which 118 tested positive and 299 were outstanding.

He appealed to the general public to cooperate with the state rapid response team during contact tracing because this is the only way to curtail community transmission.

“We are appealing to the general public to cooperate with our rapid response team because what we are doing is out of the supreme desire to prevent the spread of the disease in the communities,” he said.