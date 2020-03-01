Their strategy includes posing as WHO representatives to solicit money or information from unsuspecting members of the public, the UN agency said on its website.

It listed suspicious behaviours to include asking for login information and sending unsolicited email attachments.

The WHO also warned against links that direct people to websites other than www.who.int, and requests for direct donations to emergency response plans or funds.

While dissociating itself from such acts, the agency warned that scams could come in form of emails, websites, phone calls, text messages and even fax messages.

“If you are contacted by a person or organisation that appears to be from WHO, verify their authenticity before responding,” it said.

Director-General of the organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, also tweeted some tips on how to guard against scam and fake news around COVID-19 on social media.

Ghebreyesus urged members of the public to verify information they receive about the virus on social media with official sources such as the WHO.

The following are some of the anti-COVID-19 fraud tips shared by the agency:

The World Health Organisation will:

never ask you to login to view safety information

never email attachments you didn’t ask for

never ask you to visit a link outside of www.who.int

never charge money to apply for a job, register for a conference, or reserve a hotel

never conduct lotteries or offer prizes, grants, certificates or funding through email

never ask you to donate directly to emergency response plans or funding appeals.

Beware that criminals use email, websites, phone calls, text messages, and even fax messages for their scams.

You can verify if communication is legit by contacting WHO directly.

Phishing: malicious emails appearing to be from WHO

WHO is aware of suspicious email messages attempting to take advantage of the 2019 novel coronavirus emergency. This fraudulent action is called phishing.

These “Phishing” emails appear to be from WHO, and will ask you to:

give sensitive information, such as usernames or passwords

click a malicious link

open a malicious attachment.

Using this method, criminals can install malware or steal sensitive information.

How to prevent phishing: