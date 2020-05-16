The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the Federal Government has no resources to foot the bill of returning Nigerians.

Onyeama said this on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the media briefing by the Presidential task Force on COVID-19.

The minister while addressing complaints about the directives that returning Nigerians from abroad have to pay N290,000 for their isolation and feeding ahead of their evacuation, said the government would have evacuated all Nigerians that desire to return home if it had the resources.

According to The Punch, Onyeama explained that the returnees could not be housed at the NYSC camps or school dormitories because each of them had to be kept in a room.

He maintained that the only option was to keep them in hotels, adding that the best room rate in Abuja was N15,000.

He said, “This is not by any stretch of imagination something the government is happy to do. As I mentioned, if the resources were there, we would evacuate everybody.”

It would be recalled that the Federal Government on Thursday, May 14, 2020, directed all its embassies not to airlift any Nigerian who did not pay for his quarantine and feeding ahead of the evacuation.