Nigerian billionaire, Folorunso Alakija and her husband, Modupe, have pledged the sum of N1 billion to Nigeria's ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The two made this pledge through Famfa Oil, an indigenous exploration and production oil company, where Modupe serves as chairperson, and Folorunso serves as vice chairperson.

"As the world rallies to deal with the health, security, economic and social implications of the coronavirus, it's clear that we will feel the effects much more deeply than many of the developed world.

"Managing a crisis of this magnitude means that the strength of our response will determine our ability to weather the storm," a statement signed by Famfa's management read.

Modupe and Folorunsho Alakija say they'll ensure their N1 billion contribution is deployed in the most impactful way [Information Nigeria]

Of the N1 billion pledge, N250 million will go the the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and N250 million will similarly go to the Lagos State government where a great volume of Nigeria's cases have been recorded.

N245 million will go to the supply of medical equipment to relevant organisations, while medical workers on the frontline in Lagos and Abuja will get N100 million in each state.

N50 million will go to the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases , and N5 million pledged to the Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) Health Trust.

"We will work with these organisations to determine their specific requirements in the furtherance of our collective fight against COVID-19.

"We will oversee the procurement of these products and the facilities to ensure that our contribution is deployed in the most impactful way," the statement read.

As of March 29, 2020, Nigeria had recorded 111 cases in 12 states - Lagos (68), FCT (21), Ogun (3), Enugu (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (7), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Osun (2), Rivers (1), Benue (1), and Kaduna (1).