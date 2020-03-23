In a bid to check increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government has closed all land borders in the country.

The government said the border will be closed for four weeks.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari announced this in a tweet on Monday, March 23, 2020.

He tweeted, “The Federal Government has announced the closure of all Nigeria’s land borders for four weeks as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus, SGF Boss Mustapha, and chairman of Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus announces this evening”.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded first death caused by coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday identified the decease as Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

According to a statement by his family, Achimugu died on Sunday, March 22 while receiving treatment at a specialist hospital after he tested positive.

“He has since been buried according to Islamic rites,” the statement read.