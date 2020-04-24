The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Muhammad Bello, has raised alarm over reports that some coronavirus patients are refusing to be moved to treatment centres.

The minister announced late on Thursday, April 23, 2020, that he has received reports some who have tested positive in the capital city have opted instead to treat themselves at home.

He said relevant laws will be invoked to evacuate such "recalcitrant COVID19 patients" to appropriate treatment centres.

The minister said widespread testing will also be carried out in communities where local transmission has been established.

"We have also resolved that massive testing will be carried out in areas where community transmission has been established, including Mabushi, Gishiri and Utako, in order to prevent further spread of the virus within the communities," he tweeted on Thursday.

Bello also praised frontline workers for their efforts in combating the spread of the disease that has infected over 2.7 million people across the world.

He called on residents to continue to follow laid down preventive measures such as observing social distancing, constant hand washing, observing stay-at-home directives, and maintaining respiratory hygiene.

The FCT has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases with 133, behind Lagos which has recorded 582.

Nigeria has recorded 981 coronavirus cases in 26 states and the FCT, as of April 23.

197 people have recovered and been discharged, 35 of them in the FCT.

A total of 31 people have died, three of them in the FCT.