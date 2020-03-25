Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has decided to go into self-isolation after giving her samples to test for coronavirus.

The minister said she decided to do the test because she had come in contact with persons who tested positive to the virus.

Aliyu, who disclosed this on Twitter on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, said she feels well, adding that she's actively playing her role in the Presidential Taskforce on coronavirus.

She tweeted, “I have just given my samples to test for #COVID19 I feel well &have been in self isolation since yesterday evening, because, I was in contact with people who tested positive for Corona Virus. Please stay safe and observe all precautionary measures outlined by @NCDCgov Dr RTA Nigeria has confirmed 46 cases of the coronavirus outbreak eight of which were recorded in Abuja.

“In self isolation, I am busy working and liasing with the 6 Area Council Chairmen in the Territory on prevention &sensitisation of people in the area Council& satellite towns. At the same time actively playing my role in the Presidential Taskforce on #COVID19 representing FCT”.

"I have engaged market women leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community& youth leaders at the grassroots and area council. We have produced and shared jingles and fliers to educate FCT residents and indigenous inhabitants".

The minister said she decided to work while observing self-isolation because she does not want to compromise the lives of the FCT residents.

As of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Federal Capital Territory according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded eight case of the virus.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, is one of the cases in Abuja as confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, by the NCDC.