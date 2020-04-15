Nine people who previously tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, announced on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, that the patients have returned to their homes after testing negative.

He said two of the patients were treated at the National Hospital Isolation & Treatment Centre while the other seven were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada.

A total of 20 coronavirus patients have now been released in the capital city since the first set of seven were released earlier in April.

The FCT has recorded the second highest number of cases in the country with 58, as of April 14, trailing behind Lagos which has recorded 214.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 18 other states across the country with a total of 373.

As of April 14, 99 people have recovered, mostly in Lagos, but 11 have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Two of the deaths have been recorded in the FCT.