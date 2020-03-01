Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said this in a statement he signed on behalf of the state’s Commissioner for Health in the state on Sunday in Enugu.

Agujiobi said that it was worrisome that this action was coming at such a time the Federal Government and various state governments were grappling with the challenge of the new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

“The Enugu State Government received with dismay news that the ESUTH ARD doctors has proceeded on a five day warning strike.

“This is ill timed, malicious, condemnable and not done in good faith.

“More so, it completely contradicts the creeds of the Hippocratic oaths, which they swore to uphold,’’ he said.

Agujiobi noted that it was expected that a notice of the purported strike should have been given at least 24 hours or more to the state government, which was never done and this runs contrary to labour laws on strike.

“For now, all the key officials of ARD ESUTH Parklane have since remained incommunicado as their phones are switched off,’’ he said.

He said that the striking doctors are aware that patients that were given free medical and surgical treatment from a recent medical outreach were supposed to be followed up but are now left unattended.

The permanent secretary noted there are also patients in the wards that are hurriedly being discharged and may have attendant complications with poor health outcomes.

“More worrisome is the fact that the state government has not owed any of the doctors their monthly salary and the doctors are comparatively well cared for.

“For instance, last month (February) salary was paid on Saturday, Feb. 22 with the New minimum wage and the upward consequential adjustment.

“The discussion on further enhancement of the welfare of doctors and other healthcare personnel at ESUTH Parklane is being looked into by a committee set up by the governor.

“Even, when the Management of ESUTH Parklane has been asked to turn in the comprehensive list of all Resident doctors so as to evaluate the TENANCY of their residency training programme.

“Some of them have actually overstayed their duration as contained in their appointment letters/guideline.

“It’s imperative to also note that the state government secured accreditation in some relevant departments and is poised to see that the hospital is placed at enviable position compared to other state training institutions in the region.

“This was made possible by the state government’s unrelenting commitment to the health sector and State Executive Council approvals made recently in several facets as requested by the management of ESUTH Parklane,’’ he said.

Agujiobi, however, advised all doctors in ESUTH Parklane to be at their duty post so as not to abscond from their civic responsibilities.

“Any loss of life or complications arising from this unlawful action at ESUTH Parklane will be seriously dealt with as the government will take it head on with the management of ESUTH Parklane and the managing team/unit of the occasioned patient.’’