Despite having meetings with two people who have tested positive for coronavirus, Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has tested negative.

The governor announced the result on his Twitter account on Friday, March 27, 2020, and thanked everyone who showed concern.

"This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone. Covid-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent," he tweeted.

The announcement comes two days after the former minister revealed that he took a test after contact with two confirmed cases.

The governor's two contacts are believed to be President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, both of whom have tested positive this week.

Nigeria has confirmed 65 coronavirus cases in nine states - Lagos (44), FCT (11), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (2), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).

One of the cases died earlier this week, but a total of three people have made full recoveries and discharged.