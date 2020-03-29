According to a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti on Sunday by the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Francisca Aladejana, the 30-minute daily programme has been tagged: “School on Air.”

Aladejana said the initiative was part of efforts of the Kayode Fayemi administration to minimise the effect of the disruption to the school calendar by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The chairman said it was also designed to positively engage school age children who were on an indefinite break to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

She said that primary school pupils would on each week day be taught one subject out of English Language, Yoruba, Basic Science, Civic Education and National Values as well as Mathematics.

Aladejana stressed that the programme would be interactive so as to facilitate proper appraisal of its impact.

She added that there would be a phone-in segment at the end of each edition of the programme which would allow for questions and answers on the topic of the day as well as act as an evaluation for the reach and impact.

The chairman urged parents and guardians to take advantage of the new government initiative by ensuring that their children actively participated in the programme to be held between 3.10pm and 4.00pm.