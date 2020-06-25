The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, who expressed government’s fears, said the current 35 cases so far recorded was worrisome.

She told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti that of the 153 samples screened at the Molecular Laboratory opened on Monday, 11 cases tested positive while 142 turned out negative.

According to her, a total of 505 samples have so far been taken and tested since March 19 when the state recorded the first patient that tested positive for the virus.

“But out of 246 samples taken in our newly installed Molecular Laboratory, 153 results have already been screened, 142 were negative while 11 were positive.

“Our fear is the possibility of community spread in Ekiti because we could not trace all the contacts and the present statistics revealed that we had 7.189 percent which was the highest in recent time,” she said.

The commissioner, a member of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, said the recent percentage was high enough for the state to take caution and prepare even though real community testing had not commenced.

“Out of the 11 positive patients, eight are already on admission at the isolation centre.

“Our people should endeavour to use sanitisers and wash their hands with soap.

“With the way things are going, nobody knows when this COVID-19 will end and occasional inexplicable death may happen and when it happens, we must report to any of the health facility around us.

“Let all our people in the community allow the medical officers to take samples so that we can know the exact status of Ekiti and how best to prepare ahead,” she added.

The Coordinator of the taskforce, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said there was need to further tighten security at the state’s boundaries to check incursions and influx of people from neighbouring states.

“We need to fortify our borders, despite that not all the cases we had were through border incursion through the 17 border towns that we have in Ekiti.

“The guidelines for burial remain intact and night curfew is still in operation.

“Our people must also observe social and physical distancing and comply with the rule that not more than 20 people should be present in any social gathering.

“The fact that we fear community spread makes all the rules to be mandatory. It is not only in Ado Ekiti, but across the state,” he added.

Aluko stated that the government was also planning to relocate some traders in Ado Ekiti metropolis to Agric Olope Market to decongest the neighborhood markets at Okeyinmi, Irona, Adere, Awedele and other areas.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, on his part, said two major markets in Ado-Ekiti, Bisi and Oja Oba, would remain closed.