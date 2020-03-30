The State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Edo state COVID-19 Response Committee, Philip Shaibu told newsmen that the efforts was to ascertain the statistics of how the virus has spread in the state.

“We want to begin massive screening and testing for COVID-19 in the state in order to ensure effective planning and containment efforts.

“The enlarged Edo State Response Committee on COVID-19 will continue to meet virtually every day to monitor and manage the state response to the pandemic.

“We are also working to increase the number of ventilators and other equipment necessary for isolation of cases,” he said.

According to the deputy governor, the state currently has about 25 ventilators, adding that “we have ordered for more ventilators and expecting their delivery very soon.”