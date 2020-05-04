A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitor situation in Benin metropolis, reports that the violators were being prosecuted at the Mobile Court at Urhokpota Hall in the city centre.

The arrests were being made by the State Public Work Volunteer Scheme (PUWOV), in collaboration with the police and other security agencies.

NAN reports that commercial drivers who violated the directive on number of passengers to be carried were also being arrested as well as those carrying passengers without face masks.

Some popular markets in the city, including the one on Lagos Street, have remained closed while some others for foodstuffs were partially opened.

NAN recalls that Gov. Mr Godwin Obaseki, had on April 30, authorised the opening of some offices in the state, in line with the directive of the Federal Government.

Obaseki, however, warned that anybody going outside his/her home must wear a face mask or risk being arrested.

Obaseki also announced the number of passengers that could be carried by commercial buses and taxis as part of effort to maintain social distancing, but many of the commercial drivers have not been adhering to it.