Edo's index coronavirus (COVID-19) case has been discharged from medical care after recovery from the disease.

Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, announced on Monday, April 20, 2020 that the patient has been discharged to go home after testing negative twice.

The governor noted that a total of seven coronavirus patients have been released in the state. The state has recorded a total of 15 cases, as of April 19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria has recorded 627 coronavirus cases in 21 states and the FCT. 170 people have recovered and been discharged, but 21 people have died.

States affected

Total confirmed cases - 627

Active cases - 436

Recovered - 170

Dead - 21