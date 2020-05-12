A former presidential aide, Dr Doyin Okupe, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nearly three weeks after he tested positive.

Okupe announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 that he tested positive alongside his wife, Aduralere, on April 23.

The Ogun-based politician said they were released on Tuesday morning after testing negative twice for the highly infectious disease.

"I thank Almighty God for His Mercies," he posted, expressing his appreciation to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and health workers who took care of him.

A total of 4,641 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 11.

902 people have been discharged after recovery from the disease, but 150 people have died.