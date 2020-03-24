Adeyemo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, has been designated as the centre that would handle suspected case of Coronavirus.

“There is need for the general public and private hospitals to know that cases suspected to be COVID-19 should be referred to IDH, Yaba, and NOT any general hospitals, LUTH or Federal Medical Centre FMC.

“They will be seen by the infectious disease experts at IDH and their samples will be taken for COVID-19 test.

“We are beginning to see patients coming individually to LUTH for COVID-19 test. This is not the protocol.

“Patient suspected to have COVID-19 must first be seen by infectious disease expert.

“Then, the expert is the one expected to take the sample and send it to the designated laboratory.

“Patients should, therefore, desist from coming to the laboratory on their own for the test,” CMAC chairman said.