Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, said this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Yakubu said: “We also use this opportunity to request all passengers and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to all travel instructions and guidance in the interest of all.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on March 22 the federal government barred international flights from coming into Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja due to Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the directive, effective from March 23 to April 23 Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja will be closed to international flights,” a statement by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority read.