Nigeria has now recorded over 900 coronavirus-related deaths following the announcement of 457 more cases of the virus in the country.

The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were detected in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The bulk of the new cases, as usual, were confirmed in Lagos with 137 new cases, followed by Abuja with 76 cases.

Plateau state recorded 40 new cases to have the third-highest number of the cases confirmed on Wednesday.

In Rivers, 35 more cases were detected, 34 in Enugu, 25 in Oyo, 23 in Abia, 12 in Delta, 11 each in Edo and Ebonyi, while 10 cases each were confirmed in Cross River and Kwara state.

Other states with new cases of he disease on Wednesday are; Kaduna (9), Anambra (7), Ogun (5), Imo and Bauchi (3) each , Osun and Nasarawa (2) each while 1 case each were detected in Kano and Ekiti.

The NCDC’s daily update also showed that 17 more deaths were recorded as a result of the virus on Wednesday, while 314 patients, who recovered from the virus were discharged from treatment centres.

Out of the 44,890 cases so far recorded in Nigeria, 32,165 patients have recovered.