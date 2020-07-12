Nigeria has recorded 15 more coronavirus deaths as 664 more cases were confirmed on Saturday, July 11, 2020. This brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country to 724.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were confirmed in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bulk of the new cases were detected in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

The NCDC’s update on Saturday showed that the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos has risen to 12,275 with 224 new cases, while Abuja recorded the second-highest number of new cases with 105 more cases.

In Edo, 85 new cases were confirmed, 64 in Ondo, 32 in Kaduna, 27 in Imo, 19 in Osun, 17 each in Plateau, Oyo and Ogun, 14 in Rivers, 11 in Delta and 10 in Adamawa state.

Other states where new cases were confirmed are Enugu (7), Nasarawa (6) Gombe, Abia and Ekiti all recorded three cases each,

With this, the total of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Nigeria stands at 31,987, while a total number of 13,103 patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres.