Coronavirus-related deaths in Lagos state have risen to 28.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, while announcing this on Twitter on Sunday, May 3, 2020, said three more deaths have been recorded in the state.

Abayomi said the three deaths were part of the 17 coronavirus-related deaths announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

He tweeted, “62 new #COVID19 infections confirmed in Lagos on the 2nd of May, 2020. Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1084.

“22 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged.

“This brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 247

Round pushpin3 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded, bringing the total of such deaths in Lagos to 28.

“StaySafe and always #Maskup #ForAGreaterLagos.”

Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria with 1,084 cases.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced its readiness to relax the lockdown measures on Monday, May 4, 2020.