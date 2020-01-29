Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the commission gave the advice on Wednesday in a statement issued by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of the commission.

Dabiri-Erewa further urged Nigerians living in China to do all they could to avoid the coronavirus infection by embracing all available safety precautions as advised by the Chinese health ministry.

“It is important to advise Nigerians in China to be careful and to take necessary precautions by staying indoors more for now,” she advised.

ALSO READ: FG closes Abuja supermarket over fears of Coronavirus spread

She also stressed the need for them to avoid crowded and enclosed areas as well as close contact with people with a cold.

She further advised them to avoid eating uncooked meat and animal products for now and to always wash their hands regularly with soap to maintain personal hygiene.

“While some are worried that they may run out of goods and other household stuff as a result of movement restrictions, I want to assure you that

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation,” she said.