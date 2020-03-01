Cross River State government says it has placed five expatriates under observation over concerns that they may have contracted coronavirus.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Beta Edu disclosed this on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

According to the Commissioner, two of the foreigners are from Europe, one from India and two from China.

Edu said none of the foreigners has shown any symptoms so far, adding that isolation centres and health workers are ready to contain the disease.

She said, “We profiled five foreigners who came in from locations that have recorded the virus and they came in through Lagos that morning (Friday).

“We got their biodata and asked them to self-isolate. And of course we gave them the thermometer and got their contacts. We have been following up with them.

“None of them has shown any symptoms so far. Two of the foreigners are from Europe, one from India and two from China. Our isolation centre is ready and protocols have been sent to all health workers.

“Special protective equipment has been sent to all health workers, the army, paramilitary agencies and private practitioners across the state.”

Earlier, Plateau state announced its decision to quarantine three Chinese men , who arrived the state from Ethiopia on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The state's commissioner of health, Nimkong Ndam said the men were in the state for mining activities.

The first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a 44-year-old Italian came into the country.