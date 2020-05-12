A 32-year-old man who recently returned to the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates has died from coronavirus-related complications in Lagos.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 that the deceased returned with a severe underlying health condition.

He noted that the deceased was one of those that were repatriated from the UAE by the Federal Government.

A total of 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday, May 6.

Over 600 Nigerians have been evacuated from the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States over the past week, with around 4,000 in total expected to return to Nigeria from all over the world.

All evacuees are to be quarantined for a mandatory period of 14 days at designated centres and tested before they are allowed back into the general population.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced on Monday, May 11 that the government was already reaching maximum capacity and would soon start staggering evacuation flights.

A total of 4,641 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 11.

902 people have been discharged after recovery from the disease, but 150 people have died.