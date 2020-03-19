The Executive Director of the group, Mr David Anyaele, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Anyaele decried that there were absence of sign language interpreters to interpret for the deaf community in the country on the spread of the virus and its preventive measures.

According to him, the various sensitisation and information dissemination methods are not disability sensitive at all.

“The federal and state governments’ methods of disseminating information on the spread, prevention and control of the virus are not disability-sensitive.

“In all the television announcement by the Ministry of Health and its agencies on the coronavirus, none is disability-friendly.

“We urge the government to implement section 2 of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2018.

“The Act provides that Federal Ministry of Information shall make provisions for the creation of awareness regarding rights, respect and dignity of Person’s With Disabilities (PWDs); capabilities, achievements and contributions,” he said.

Anyaele said that PWDs were most vulnerable to the virus and as such an all inclusive prevention, response and control mechanism should be adopted so that no one would be left behind in the management of the pandemic.

He urged the government at all levels to ensure that all information relating to the protection and control of the spread of the COVID-19 were disseminated in a disability-friendly format.

He advised Nigerians, especially the PWDs to take preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus.