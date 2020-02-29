Due to the spread of Coronavirus, the Catholic Church in Lagos has decided to suspend some of its practices.

The first case of Coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a 44-year-old Italian came into the country during the week.

In a statement on Saturday, Catholic archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins said the church’s decision to suspend sprinkling of holy water and handshake during mass is “in the light of this present circumstance.”

Also, in a bid to reduce the number of gatherings in churches, Martins said stations of the cross which is usually done in public will now be done privately.

According to TheCable, the archbishop also advised church members to get sanitisers, adding that communion will now be received on the palm.

"The shaking of hands during the time for the Sign of Peace during Mass is suspended for the time being.

“During this season of Lent, in order to reduce the number of gatherings in Church to the barest necessary, we encourage people to do Stations of the Cross privately on Wednesdays while public celebrations will take place only Fridays especially as it is often followed by Mass.

“Communion, for the time being, shall be received on the palms. People are encouraged to have Hand Sanitizers handy to be used as and when needed.

“The use of Holy Water fonts in churches and public places should be suspended till further notice. May the Lord deliver us from this plague and all evils.”