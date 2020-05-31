Nigeria has recorded what would for now be regarded as its highest number of coronavirus cases in one day with 553 new cases announced on Saturday, May 31, 2020.

The total of confirmed cases in the country has exceeded 9,800.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Lagos recording the highest number of cases as usual.

But for the first time, Lagos recorded a very high number of cases that showed that the virus is spreading fast in the state.

According to the NCDC, 378 new cases were detected in Lagos on Saturday, followed by Abuja with 52 more cases.

With this figure, the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria’s economic capital has now risen to 4,755.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi had earlier announced in Saturday that a total of 50 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Lagos.

In its latest update, the NCDC said 23 new cases were confirmed in Delta, 22 in Edo, 14 in Rivers, 13 in Ogun, 12 in Kaduna, nine in Kano and seven in Borno state.

Six more cases were also recorded in Katsina, five each in Jigawa and Oyo, three each in Plateau and Yobe and one in Osun.

However, the total of coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria has jumped to 273 as the country recorded 12 more deaths on Saturday.

On a positive note, Nigeria recorded a high number of recovery cases, as 159 patients recovered from the virus. This brings the total of discharge cases in the country to 2,856.