Following the announcement of 184 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the cases of the infection have risen to 4, 971 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily report on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, said the new cases were confirmed in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said 51 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 2041.

The agency also confirmed 23 cases in Jigawa, 16 each in Bauchi and Katsina, 14 in Kano and 10 each in FCT and Rivers.

While nine new cases were recorded in Kwara state, Delta and Kaduna recorded 5, Sokoto and Oyo had four, and Kebbi, Nasarawa and Osun all recorded three cases each.

The NCDC also announced two cases for Ondo state, while Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau and Niger state all recorded one case each.

1,070 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

However, with six new deaths on Wednesday, coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria have jumped to 164.