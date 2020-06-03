The latest figures, released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday night revealed that the 15 cases in Oyo were among the 241 new cases recorded in 14 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the state COVID-19 Task Force said it would begin the community testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The exercise is to determine the behaviour of the virus in the state.

The testing, expected to hold in 10 locations, will kick off in three different sites in Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the task force, on Tuesday, alerted residents that the ban on religious gathering and the curfew, imposed as a result of the pandemic, still remains in force in the state.

The task force, chaired by Gov. Seyi Makinde, stated that it would not be able to follow the decision by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, which relaxed the ban on religious gathering and the curfew.

It said that the position was informed by the ongoing risk situation analysis being undertaken by a team of experts.

“The task force is awaiting a risk situation analysis report by a team of experts, earlier commissioned to do so.

“The report is expected at the end of the week and it is only after the report has been analysed by the task force that it can be in a position to make further clarifications,’’ it stated.