Cornavirus cases in Nigeria have now risen to 24,077 following the announcement of 779 new cases on Saturday, June 27, 2023.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

As usual, the bulk of the new cases were recorded in Lagos with 285 more cases, followed by Rivers with 68, while Edo and Abuja recorded 60 cases each.

The NCDC said 56 cases were confirmed in Enugu, 47 in Delta, 20 in Ebonyi, 42 in Oyo, 41 in Kaduna, 19 in Ogun, 18 in Ondo, 16 in Ondo and 12 in Imo.

Other states with new coronavirus cases include; Sokoto-11 Borno-9 Nasarawa-8 Abia-5 Gombe-5 Kebbi-5 Kano-4 Yobe-3 Ekiti-3 and Osun-2.

The NCDC’s update on Saturday showed a total of 8,625 patients have been discharged from isolation centres.

The NCDC’s update also showed that 558 patients have died from the virus.