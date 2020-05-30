Confirmed cases of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria have exceeded 9,000 after 387 more cases were detected on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In its daily update, the NCDC said 254 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak, followed by Abuja with 29 more cases.

In Edo state, 22 more cases were detected, 15 in Oyo, 14 in Rivers, 11 in Kaduna, six in Borno and three in Kano state.

Two cases each were also recorded in Plateau, Yobe, Gombe and Bauchi state and one more in Ondo state.

While two new coronavirus deaths were recorded on Friday, 106 recovered from the virus and were discharged from isolation centres.

The total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country has now risen to 261

The NCDC update on Friday also showed that a total of 2,697 patients have also recovered from the virus in Nigeria.