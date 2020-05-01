Nigeria has recorded what would for now be acknowledged as its highest number of coronavirus cases in one day with 204 new cases on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Kano recording the highest number of cases.

The NCDC updates on Thursday has Kano state leading with 80 new cases, followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, recording 45 more cases.

This brought the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 976, while Kano overtook the Federal Capital Territory to become the state with the second-highest cases of the pandemic in the country. Kano now has 219 confirmed cases followed by the FCT, Abuja with 178.

According to the NCDC, 12 of the new cases were recorded in Gombe state; nine each in Sokoto and Bauchi; seven each in Borno and Edo while Ogun and Rivers recorded six cases each.

Four cases each were confirmed in Abuja, Akwa-Ibom and Bayelsa while Oyo, Delta and Nasarawa had two cases each.

Moreover, while Kaduna state recorded three more cases, Ondo and Kebbi confirmed one case each.

Sadly, Nigeria recorded seven more coronavirus-related deaths bringing the total tally of fatalities as a result of the pandemic in Nigeria to 58.

The NCDC update also stated that so far, 319 patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres in the country.