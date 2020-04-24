Salihu Kwaya-Bura, Borno State Commissioner for Health has announced that seven health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

The commissioner disclosed this on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Maiduguri while giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He said the state has now recorded 15 cases with two deaths, Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports.

He said, “145 contacts of the confirmed cases have been traced and are being monitored.

“We received nine alerts from the public; seven were investigated and none is worthy of follow up while two are still being investigated.”

In a report by Punch, Kwaya-Bura was reported to have said that one of the new cases is an Internally Displaced Person.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Borno are now 15 after additional tests were carried out on traced persons of interest. However, the number of deaths remain two (the index case of 56 years old and another 36 years old under the state’s record).

“One of the new cases is an Internally Displaced Person. The IDP was identified during contact tracing of an earlier confirmed case, and tracked to an Internally Displaced Camp where he lives and invited for isolation.”

Meanwhile, the state government has vowed to deal with the three Imams who conducted Jumaat prayers during the ongoing lockdown in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum announced two-week total lockdown in the state following the confirmation of one COVID-19 index case in Borno.