The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has now risen to 15,181, following the announcement of over 600 more cases in the country.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 627 new cases in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is the third time Nigeria would record over 600 new cases in four days. On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 663 new cases were detected in 26 states, while 681 cases were confirmed in 17 states on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

According to the NCDC, 226 of the new cases were detected in Lagos, which remains the epicentre of the pandemic outbreak in Nigeria.

With the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has now risen to 6,840.

The agency’s update on Friday also showed that 65 more cases were recorded in Abuja, 54 in Abia, 42 in Borno, 35 in Oyo, 28 each in Edo and Rivers, 27 in Gombe and 21 in Ogun state.

18 cases each were also confirmed in Plateau and Delta, 10 each in Kaduna and Bauchi, nine in Benue, eight in Ondo, six in Kwara and four cases each in Nasarawa and Enugu state.

While Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger all confirmed three cases each, Yobe and Kano recorded one case each.

However, 12 patients died of the virus, as the total number of coronavirus deaths rose to 399 from a total of 387 on Thursday.

The total of discharged cases also increased from 4,494 to 4,891 as 397 patients recovered from the virus and have been discharged from the isolation centres, where they received treatments.