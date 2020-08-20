The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with Plateau state recording the highest number of cases.

Out of 593 new cases announced, 186 were detected in Plateau state followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria with 172 new cases.

While Abuja recorded 62 more cases of the infections, Oyo detected 27 cases, 25 in Delta, 20 in Rivers, 19 in Ondo, 18 in Edo, 17 in Kaduna, 12 in Enugu, 10 in Akwa-Ibom.

In Ogun, seven more cases were confirmed. Six cases each were in Abia and Gombe. Kano and Osun also confirmed three new cases.

However, a total of N39, 304 patients have recovered from the virus, while 984.