The new cases were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC) on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

According to the agency, 69 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, while Osun state recorded the second-highest number of new infections with 41 cases.

While both Kaduna and Oyo recorded 40 cases each, 35 more cases were confirmed in Abuja, 22 in Plateau, 19 in Rivers, 17 each in Ondo and Kano, 15 in Ogun, 14 in Abia and 12 in Gombe.

Other states with new cases of the virus include Imo-9. Enugu-7, Kwara-6, Delta-5, Niger-2, Borno-1, Bauchi-1 and Nasarawa-1.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 48,116 while 34,309 patients have recovered and have been discharged from treatment centres across the country.

The NCDC’s daily update also showed that coronavirus deaths in Nigeria is inching closer to 1000 as 966 deaths have so far been recorded.