The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were confirmed in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, the bulk of the new cases were recorded in Lagos with 250 more cases, followed by Oyo, where 100 new cases were detected.

In Plateau and Delta states, 40 cases each were confirmed, while Abia, Kaduna and Ogun recorded 28, 27 and 22 new cases respectively.

The NCDC’s update also showed that 20 new cases were recorded in Edo, 18 in Akwa Ibom, 17 each Kwara and FCT, 14 in Enugu, and 13 each in Niger and Adamawa states.

Other states with new cases of the infection are; Bayelsa (7), Osun (6), Bauchi (6) Anambra (4), Gombe (3), Sokoto (2) Imo (1), and Kano (1).

With this development, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Nigeria has now risen to 542, while the total of discharged cases rise to 7,613.