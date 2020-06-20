Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 19,147 following the announcement of 667 new cases on Friday, June 19, 2020.

In its daily report on the pandemic outbreak in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were confirmed in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Out of the 667 new cases, 281 were confirmed in Lagos, 48 in Abia, 45 in Oyo, 38 in Abuja, 3 7 in Ogun, 31 in Enugu and 23 in Ondo state.

In Plateau state, 21 more cases were detected, 19 more in Edo, 18 each in Delta and Rivers, 17 each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom, 14 in Kaduna and 12 in Kano.

Other states where new cases were recorded on Thursday are; Bauch (9), Gombe (4), Osun, Nasarawa, Kwara and Benue (3 each), Ekiti (2) and Borno (1).

With the new cases in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, the total number of the infections in the state has now risen to 8,177.

The NCDC’s update also showed that 12 more deaths were recorded on Friday, as the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country now stands at 487.

On a positive now, 274 patients, who have fully recovered from the virus were discharged from isolation centres on Friday. This brings the total of discharged cases in the country to 6,581.