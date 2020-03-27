The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ogun has directed all churches in the state to close down completely and immediately.

The directive was given on Friday through a statement issued by the state Chairman, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya.

Akin-Akinsanya had, on March 19, directed all churches to reduce their worshipers “to the nearest minimum” within a confined space, in line with government’s directive which banned all high- density gatherings within the state.

On Friday however, the chairman ordered immediate and total shutdown of all churches in the state.

“As a follow up on our press release of March 19 in respect of the Coronavirus pandemic and consequent upon our continued findings on the disease, the Ogun chapter of CAN hereby directs that all churches be immediately shut down across the state.

“At this trying time, let us apply Godly wisdom and follow His directive in the book of Isaiah 26:20, which says: Go, my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little while until HIS wrath has passed by.

“This too shall pass in the precious name of our Lord Jesus. We watch and pray,” he said.

He enjoined all churches and their leaders to ensure full compliance with the directive.

According to him, house fellowships are also encouraged to ensure full compliance, adding “law enforcement officers have government’s instructions to enforce this directive.