The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement signed by the Media Assistant, Pastor Adebayo on Thursday, advised all churches to follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all gatherings.

He noted that ban on the presence of more than 50 people in a gathering had been placed by most state governments and urged them to use house cell based service or online service.

Ayokunle said that where possible, particularly for churches who do not have online system, services can be broken into shifts of not more than 50 members in each shift.

“CAN has called on all churches in the country to set aside March 22 and 29 apart to pray for an end to Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Our prayer points should be that God should stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world. God should also protect Nigerians from this disease.

“We should also pray that God should heal those that are already infected,” he said.

The CAN president also advised churches to follow the directive on religious gatherings.

“Each branch or assembly should provide alcohol-based hand rub sanitizer for use and regular washing of hands with soap and water.

“Maintain at least 1 metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

“Drink hot water regularly and practice respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

“Dispose the used tissue immediately. If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, then seek early medical care,” he said.

He advised christians to pray with Psalm 91 and have faith in God that the virus would become history all over the world in Jesus Name.