Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches across the country to make water, soap and hand sanitisers available before and after service to protect worshippers against Coronavirus.

The first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a 44-year-old Italian came into the country.

Reacting to the situation in a statement, the General-Secretary of the association, Joseph Daramola in a statement asked Nigerians not to panic saying God would help them overcome the virus.

The statement reads in part, “The God who answered our prayers when the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), which is deadlier, came calling is still on the throne and that same God will also grant us victory over the COVID-19 in Jesus Name,” he said in a statement.

“They should also follow these professional counsel: Avoid panicking. Regular washing of hands with water, soap and sanitizers (where available). Avoid crowded places and people who are coughing or sneezing. Covering of mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing and Avoid self-medication.”

The Christian body also called on both the state and federal government government to rise up to the challenge of preventing the spread of the virus “now that the country has recorded its first case”.