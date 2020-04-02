President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has completed her 14-day coronavirus self-isolation and has rejoined the family.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari had on March 19, 2020, announced in a series of tweets that her daughter was advised by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and Presidential Task force on COVID-19 to self-isolate upon her return from the United Kingdom.

Excited by her daughter’s completion of the 14-day self-isolation, the First Lady, who announced the development on Thursday evening prayed for the end of the virus in Nigeria, adding that said she was happy to reunite with her daughter.

She tweeted, “It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daug

hter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic”.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 184 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.