President Muhammadu Buhari will remain in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to observe Eid prayers to mark the end of the Ramadan fast this weekend.

The president usually flies to his native Daura in Katsina State to celebrate the annual religious event, with prayers observed in large crowds that gather at the mosque.

However, the presidency said in a statement on Friday, May 22, 2020 that Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

"This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place 'to save lives and protect people from all dangers'.

"This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19," the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a brief statement.

Nigeria has recorded 7,016 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the FCT, as of May 21. While 1,907 people have recovered and been discharged, 211 people have died.

One of President Buhari's measure to combat the spread of the virus is a ban on religious gatherings across the country.