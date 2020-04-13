President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the work being done by the nation’s healthcare workers as Africa’s most populous nation battles the coronavirus pandemic.

In a nationwide broadcast extending lockdowns in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja by another fortnight, Buhari said: “At this point, I must recognise the incredible work being done by our healthcare workers and volunteers across the country especially in frontline areas of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 led by Boss Mustapha (2nd from left) and Ehanire (2nd from right) briefed President Buhari on Friday, April 10, 2020 (Twitter @Mbuhari)

“You are our heroes and as a nation, we will forever remain grateful for your sacrifice during this very difficult time. More measures to motivate our healthcare workers are being introduced which we will announce in the coming weeks.”

The president also said extending the lockdown by another 14 days “is a difficult decision to take, but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear.

“The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action are unimaginable.

“We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. We must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer.

“I will therefore take this opportunity to urge you all to notify the relevant authorities if you or your loved ones develop any symptoms. I will also ask our health care professionals to redouble their efforts to identify all suspected cases, bring them into care and prevent transmission to others.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

“No country can afford the full impact of a sustained restriction of movement on its economy. I am fully aware of the great difficulties experienced especially by those who earn a daily wage such as traders, day-workers, artisans and manual workers.”

You can read the president’s full speech here.

Nigeria has currently confirmed 323 cases of the novel coronavirus. Lagos has accounted for 176 of this tally as of April 12.