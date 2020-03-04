Buhari made the commendation in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The president recalled that the organisation had in the past donated one billion naira to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

“Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as people,” he added.

Buhari reiterated his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions rather than panicking about the COVID-19, after the discovery of index case last week.

According to him, the government, at various levels, is poised to ensure that the country and her people remain safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.