The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID19, Boss Mustapha, says the country is exploring every avenue to fight the coronavirus disease, including asking President Muhammadu Buhari to import a planeload of herbal tea touted as a cure by the government of Madagascar.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina launched the herbal tea, named COVID-Organics, last week, claiming that it has cured two people already.

The government started handing out the herbal tea for free to citizens last week, even though the country's national medical academy has warned that no scientific evidence has been established that it works.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also warned against the widespread use of untested remedies.

While speaking during the PTF's media briefing on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Mustapha said the task force is keeping tabs on everything happening regarding the coronavirus across the world.

"I was reading of the experiences in Madagascar of why everybody is drinking some solutions that have been prepared.

"This morning I was sharing with my wife and I told her that probably I'll request Mr President to allow us import a planeload for a trial.

"We're all navigating uncharted course. Nobody has ever been on this road," the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha [Twitter/@DigiCommsNG]

Mustapha assured Nigerians that the task force will explore everything that will help to defeat the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 3 million people across the world.

Nigeria has recorded 1,337 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 27.

255 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.

President Buhari, on Monday, April 27, announced new nationwide measures, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, set to take effect from Monday, May 4.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to remain united in the fight against the coronavirus disease [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Chief among the new measures is the mandatory use of face masks in public, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

Buhari also said there will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am when all movements will be prohibited except for essential services.

The president also placed a ban on interstate passenger travel until further notice. However partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

The restrictions on social and religious gatherings will also remain in place, according to the president.

The president assured Nigerians the government will continue to work on developing policies that will ensure the economy continues to function while still maintaining an aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.