Alhaji Umar Kadafur, Borno Deputy Governor, said in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday that the decision was taking after a stakeholders meeting involving the COVID-19 committee and Islamic clerics.

Kadafur, also Chairman, Borno COVID-19 committee, expressed the committee’s appreciation of Borno peoples’ support since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that Muslims in the state could observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the designated Eid grounds between the hours of 8am. and 10a.m. to mark the end of Ramadan.

The committee chairman urged people with chronic medical conditions and those above 60 years of age not to participate in the congregational prayer sessions.

“The Committee wishes to appreciate the cooperation and commitment of all and sundry towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the state,” he said.

Kadafur said that the committee had provided hand sanitisers at strategic locations as part of measures to tackle the spread of the disease in the state.

“The committee wishes to reiterate that the public should strictly observe the use of face masks and practice social distancing,” he said.