Google today announced the results of its 2020 Year in Search, sharing what the world, and Nigerians, searched for, asked about, listened to and watched in 2020.

Google’s 2020 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year. Just as Search helps people to explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. From overall global stories to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture and lifestyle, sports, music, news, and more from across almost 70 countries.

Coronavirus was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists. Pandemic notwithstanding, Nigerians interest in celebrities, music, movies and TV shows showed itself strongly again in this year’s Year in Search lists.

From ‘how to make hand sanitizer’ to ‘Rema’, ‘Betty - Butter’ and ‘Mulan’, Nigerians use Search to explore their world.

Top trending searches - global

Coronavirus Election results Kobe Bryant Zoom IPL India vs New Zealand Coronavirus update Coronavirus symptoms Joe Biden Google Classroom

Top 10 trending searches (Nigeria)

Coronavirus US election Joe Biden Google Classroom ASUU Zoom Live Rema Naira Marley Rahama Sadau Hushpuppi

Top trending questions (Nigeria)

Who is the new President of America? When is school resuming in Nigeria? How to make hand sanitizer Who is George Floyd? How to make face mask Who is Joe Biden? Who is Laycon? How to make cake Who is Aisha Yesufu? How to make bread

Top trending people (Nigeria)

Joe Biden Rema Naira Marley Rahama Sadau Hushpuppi Laycon Kamala Harris Omah Lay Maryam Sanda Kai Havertz

Top trending recipes (Nigeria)

Pornstar martini recipe Puff puff recipe Pancake recipe Red velvet cake recipe Meat pie recipe Chin chin recipe Bread recipe Chocolate cake recipe Oha soup recipe Egusi soup recipe

Top trending songs (Nigeria)

Davido - Fem Simi - Duduke XXXTentacion - Bad Mayorkun - Betty Butter Rema- Ginger me Rema - Woman Burna Boy - Wonderful Patoranking - Abule Naira Marley - Tesumole Davido ft Nicki Minaj - Holy Ground

To see the Top Trending Personalities - Loss list, and Top Trending Lyrics, Sports, Actors and Movies & TV Shows lists, please visit Google’s trends site.

